Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 822.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 507.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Up 3.0%

First Busey stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Busey

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.