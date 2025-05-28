Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.94.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

