Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 51.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Associated Banc by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 13,834.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 12,910 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

