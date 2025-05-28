Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 355,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Down 0.8%

ABEV opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.