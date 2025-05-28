Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,861 Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 30.05% of Residential REIT ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Residential REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Residential REIT ETF alerts:

Residential REIT ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of HAUS opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Residential REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Residential REIT ETF Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.