Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 6,585 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,769,000 after acquiring an additional 380,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This trade represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 194.62 and a beta of -0.76.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

