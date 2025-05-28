Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 8,136 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.