Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,815 ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URTY. Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth $4,322,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,267,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Trading Up 7.8%

URTY stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $327.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.38.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

