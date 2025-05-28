Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,558 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.6%

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $244.89 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,926,922.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

