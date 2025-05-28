Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 35,588 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,879,940.96. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,450. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

