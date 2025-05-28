Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Steelcase by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of SCS opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

