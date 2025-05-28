Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of GIII opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

