Tidal Investments LLC Sells 144 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,484 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $128,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $109,574,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $97,552,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

NYSE:FND opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

