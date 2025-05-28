Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $298.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.93.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.