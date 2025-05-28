Tidal Investments LLC Sells 17,072 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $34,166,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 286.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

