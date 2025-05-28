Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Cars.com worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 27,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

