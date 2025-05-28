Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

