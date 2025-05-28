Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $187.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

