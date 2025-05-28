Tidal Investments LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This trade represents a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

