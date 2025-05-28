Tidal Investments LLC Sells 4,859 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:AM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.