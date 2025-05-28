Tidal Investments LLC Sells 591 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

