Tidal Investments LLC Takes $687,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,010,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,370,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,769,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

