Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3,861.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 161,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Teradata Trading Up 1.9%

TDC stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.