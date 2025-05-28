Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Upwork by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,380.51. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Layton sold 250,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $4,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,924.43. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,868 shares of company stock worth $9,478,580. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

