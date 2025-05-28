Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,006 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

