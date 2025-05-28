Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$115.69 and traded as high as C$120.51. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$119.79, with a volume of 170,586 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.50 to C$128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.63.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.6%

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$114.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.69. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$29,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,226. This trade represents a 29.41% decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$606,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,423,442. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

