Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 253.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,675 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of Tronox worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tronox by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tronox by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,060,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,034,000 after purchasing an additional 781,223 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,799,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 139,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 551,645 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $50,200.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,200.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.