Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 45,700 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 211.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,210 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,436,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after acquiring an additional 721,935 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,043,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

