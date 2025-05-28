Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 31,716 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Ciena Stock Up 2.6%

Ciena stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $543,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,926,571.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,370 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,645.60. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,588 shares of company stock worth $3,950,907. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.