Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.2%

HTH stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

