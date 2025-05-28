Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 1,173.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 822.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 507.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Trading Up 3.0%

BUSE stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

