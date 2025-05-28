Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

