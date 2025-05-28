Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 18,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of The Hackett Group worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 981.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

