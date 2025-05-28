Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 193,600 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 805,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Gannett by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86,350 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,915,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,134,722 shares in the company, valued at $10,187,846.50. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Stock Up 2.0%

Gannett stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

