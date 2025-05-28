Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 348,600 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of BRF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

