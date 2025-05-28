Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 4,700 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Kura Sushi USA worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRUS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

KRUS stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

