Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 9,800 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,137,000 after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $35,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $34,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 212,730 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 6.4%

MSM stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

