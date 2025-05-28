Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 16,300 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $213.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

