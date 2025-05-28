Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.52% of James River Group worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in James River Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.29%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In related news, Director Christine Lasala purchased 29,125 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $152,323.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,764.34. The trade was a 92.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Migliorato acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,201 shares in the company, valued at $214,037.46. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

