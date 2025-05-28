Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SM Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

