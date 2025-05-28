Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,721,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,629 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $30,032.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $69,053.49. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Forestar Group stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $994.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

