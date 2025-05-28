Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in eHealth by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

EHTH opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.11. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

