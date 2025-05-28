Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.31% of Radware worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,703 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Radware Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of RDWR opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 0.95. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.