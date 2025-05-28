Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.51 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.77 and a 52-week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

