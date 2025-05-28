Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.65 Million Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 90,607 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tanger by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s payout ratio is 139.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

