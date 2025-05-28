Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.72 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.27% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 344,152 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $732.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

