Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.92 Million Stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 659.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,481,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,837,000.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

