Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.93 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.27%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

