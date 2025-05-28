Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.96 Million Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TARS opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $107,161.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,263.79. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $427,638.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,649.85. This represents a 13.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

