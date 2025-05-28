Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 206.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Ardelyx worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 96,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,587,000 after buying an additional 2,858,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $59,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,204.64. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $26,197.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,538.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,477 shares of company stock valued at $932,254. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.